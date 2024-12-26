Need to throw out your Christmas tree? Here’s how to do it in Tulsa

The City of Tulsa is once again offering free services to help dispose of residents’ Christmas trees after the holidays.

According to a statement, the city will collect trees either by curbside pickup or at a designated drop-off location.

Residents can dispose of both live and artificial trees as part of regular trash and recycling collection. Trees must be cut into pieces of four feet or less and must be placed beside residents’ gray trash bins.

Tulsans can also drop off live trees at the city’s mulch site located at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. All ornaments must be removed from live trees before drop-off. More information is available at cityoftulsa.org/mulch .

—

Our local reporting relies on your support. Make your year-end gift to Public Radio Tulsa by clicking here.