Downtown Wagoner blaze under investigation; fire chief gives possible source

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a blaze that engulfed two buildings Monday afternoon in downtown Wagoner.

Firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. to the blaze in the old firehouse on Main Street. The fire spread to a land surveying office next door, according to Wagoner Fire Chief Terry Grooms.

At least seven fire departments responded, including ladder trucks from Wagoner, Broken Arrow and Pryor.

Grooms said they have one possibility for the source of the fire.

"We’ve heard rumors that the firehouse... they were having people work on the roof, but we’re trying to verify all that,” he said.

Grooms said how the buildings were built contributed to the spread of the fire.

“The thing about with these older buildings is, they build them and they put windows in them, and then they build a building next to them, and then the windows stay there, you know? So it’s like, if the windows wouldn’t have been there in that building next to it, then it would have slowed the spread of it,” he said.

Fire marshals do not yet know the full damage cost to the two buildings.