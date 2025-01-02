© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Wagoner blaze under investigation; fire chief gives possible source

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:01 PM CST
Ladder trucks from different fire departments spray water on a fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in downtown Wagoner.
Broken Arrow Fire Department
Ladder trucks from different fire departments spray water on a fire on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in downtown Wagoner.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a blaze that engulfed two buildings Monday afternoon in downtown Wagoner.

Firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. to the blaze in the old firehouse on Main Street. The fire spread to a land surveying office next door, according to Wagoner Fire Chief Terry Grooms.

At least seven fire departments responded, including ladder trucks from Wagoner, Broken Arrow and Pryor.

Grooms said they have one possibility for the source of the fire.

"We’ve heard rumors that the firehouse... they were having people work on the roof, but we’re trying to verify all that,” he said.

Grooms said how the buildings were built contributed to the spread of the fire.

“The thing about with these older buildings is, they build them and they put windows in them, and then they build a building next to them, and then the windows stay there, you know? So it’s like, if the windows wouldn’t have been there in that building next to it, then it would have slowed the spread of it,” he said.

Fire marshals do not yet know the full damage cost to the two buildings.
Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan