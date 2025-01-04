Tulsa area sees spike in respiratory and stomach bugs

Doctors and first responders report an uptick in respiratory and stomach viruses in the area.

Hillcrest Medical Center has so far seen 69 cases combined of upper respiratory infections such as flu, pneumonia and RSV. A spokesperson for Ascension St. John says they’ve also seen a spike.

Dr. Sarah Elneser with Hillcrest said cases of norovirus in Tulsa have led to hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of the stomach flu,” she said. “[We’re] seeing that going around as well as the upper respiratory infections.”

Elneser said most hospitalizations for upper respiratory sicknesses are from infants and toddlers as well as elderly Tulsans, while those for norovirus come when patients are dehydrated.

Jeffrey Hardison, a paramedic with EMSA, has also been seeing more calls related to the a.

He said if you’re feeling sick, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We want to get ahead of the game before it actually becomes something severe where you’re going to be hospitalized for maybe many days or weeks,” he said.

Elneser advises proper handwashing, disinfecting of surfaces and staying home if you feel sick.

“Rather than possibly pass on an illness and feel bad about that in the long run, it’s better to stay home, rest and recoop and save those germs for yourself without spreading them.”