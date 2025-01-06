Food pantry demand jumps 24%, opening of new homeless shelter delayed

A record number of people are homeless in the United States, and Oklahoma is also seeing a spike.

According to data from the federal government, homelessness increased 18% across the state in 2024. That’s on pace with an 18% nationwide increase during the same span of time.

HUD / huduser.gov 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

A new residential care center in Tulsa off Mohawk Park Drive and East 39th Street was slated to open late last year, but that date has been pushed back due to reported construction delays.

Tulsa spokeswoman Michelle Brooks told Public Radio Tulsa the center is expected to open in spring 2025.

Other organizations like Iron Gate, downtown Tulsa’s food pantry on Archer Street, are seeing increased demand.

According to Executive Director Carrie Vesely Henderson, more than 130,000 people were served by Iron Gate’s grocery pantry in 2024. That’s a 24% increase from 2023.

“The numbers obviously speak for themselves,” said Vesely Henderson, who attributed the rise to a lack of affordable housing and inflation.

Iron Gate says it will provide groceries no matter what situation a person is experiencing.

“Guests can visit our pantry once a month, but there's no qualifications. You don't have to provide ID, or a water bill, or any kind of proof; if you tell us that you're hungry, we will provide you groceries,” said Vesely Henderson.

