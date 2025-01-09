Tulsa culinary program gives formerly incarcerated women second chance

A Tulsa nonprofit is offering a chance for formerly incarcerated women to get into the culinary field. The nearly six-month long program aims to decrease barriers to employment for those with a criminal record.

Chef and President of Carabelle’s Legacy, Maria Morris, understands the stigma of having a criminal record because she has one herself.

“One of the things that helped me in my recovery was it’s not about your past, you know, it’s what you’re going to do with your future,” Morris said. “That’s what we’ve focused on and tried to build around.”

Morris served 10 months in Tulsa County jail on a child neglect charge after she fled her home during a house fire that killed her daughter.

Morris fought through addiction, being homeless and the trauma of Carabelle’s death. Now Morris is offering formerly incarcerated women a chance to become a chef just like she did.

“If you’ve got breath in your lungs, you’ve still got another chance to do better and get it right,” Morris said.

The deadline to sign up for a chance to participate in the Belle’s Kitchen Culinary Cohort program is Jan. 17. This is the third year of the program.

