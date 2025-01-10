Circle Cinema screens 'Porcelain War' documentary about Ukrainians choosing art amid violence

Tomorrow Circle Cinema is offering a look at war-torn Ukraine. The indie theater will be hosting an exclusive screening of a Sundance-acclaimed documentary.

“Porcelain War” is about three Ukrainian artists who chose to stay behind and find beauty amid the destruction of the recent conflict with Russia. The documentary is directed by former Ukrainian soldier Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.

Karl Alghren, founder & president of the Ukraine Action Plan, holds the documentary in high regard.

“They show it may be easy to make people afraid, but it is difficult to destroy their passion for living,” said Ahlgren.

Many Ukrainians have made their way to Tulsa as they face dark times in their home country. The documentary screening is one example of a recent collective community effort.

Molly Bryant, the Senior Director of Immigrant and Refugee Services at YWCA Tulsa, says she’s inspired by the relentless fight and advocacy from Ukrainian Tulsans.

“Unfortunately, the US media has shifted their attention to the presidential elections and other conflicts across the world; yet the war in Ukraine is still going on every day,” said Bryant.

The $5 Circle Cinema screening will be at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

For more information on the Ukraine Action Plan, visit www.ukraineactionplan.org.

For information on the screening of “Porcelain War,” visit www.circlecinema.org.

