Okla. Attorney General Drummond says he’ll ‘stand strong’ with Trump if elected governor

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond took to a stage Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska to announce his bid for governor.

The attorney general was introduced by his wife and four children before delivering remarks to a room of supporters.

Drummond said a priority of his as governor would be to crack down on organized drug crime. He also voiced strong support for law enforcement and the incoming presidential administration.

“As governor, I will keep standing strong with President Trump to secure our borders, deport illegals and stop the flow of drugs and crime,” Drummond said.

In December, Drummond intervened to drop criminal charges against an Oklahoma City police officer over alleged excessive force against an elderly man.

Drummond is running as a Republican and welcomed an endorsement from the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police during the campaign event.

Drummond also said he would “fight to lower the tax burden, lower the cost of living and increase the number of quality jobs.”

He did not take any questions from the press.

Drummond was elected attorney general in 2022 after an unsuccessful run in 2018.

He’s been a major critic of President Joe Biden over the administration’s immigration policies. He’s also led opposition to what would be the country’s first religious public charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

