Vintage Treasures in Tulsa

We all have a soft spot in our hearts for something that reminds us of "the good ole days." Nostalgic toys we remember playing with growing up, those unique antiques that add personal character to our space, the thrill of trying to find a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner...here in Tulsa, there are numerous places to find vintage apparel, arcade games, furniture, and more!

This month, let's take a little trip down memory lane and explore Our Town’s rad vintage stores!

Anna Metcalf/Public Radio Tulsa

VINTAGE VAULT

Vintage furniture and decor are something that can bring unique character to your space. However, finding those perfect pieces isn't easy. Lucky for us, Vintage Vault specializes in mid-century modern furniture and decor!

Vintage Vault was founded in 2013 by local creatives Scott Nichols and Sheila Alley. Located in midtown right off Route 66 near TU's campus, the store is now operated under Scott's full ownership. Scott has taken his artistic passion into the mid-century modern world, filling the store with eclectic furniture and decor.

Furniture appears in an ever-changing mix of large and small pieces, from chairs and dining sets to couches and desks, from a variety of designers. On the decor side, they've curated a unique mix of items for a variety of spaces from the kitchen to the office.

Marc Rickertsen/Pixabay

VINTAGE STOCK

Starting in Missouri back in 1980, Vintage Stock was originally named "Book Barn" and sold used books. As the company grew, they decided to expand their product inventory to include used CDs, movies (VHS and DVDs), video games, trading cards, games, comics, sports collectables, and toys. The store continued its expansion through the years, opening a store here in 1994.

Vintage Stock's inventory holds something for everyone. Music fanatics can find a library of CDs and LPs. For video game lovers, they carry both retro and new consoles and accessories. Sports and collectible game cards are available, as well as old-school comics. Movie gurus, you can explore the wide selection of VHS and DVDs they carry. There's even a section for those old nostalgic toys, like beanie babies and collectible action figures!

Yes, this is a place BUY vintage entertainment, but you also can sell or trade items. While it's not a guarantee they will accept it, it never hurts to talk to an employee to see what your treasure might be worth!

Stokely Event Center Seating and Neon Signage/Stokely Event Center Website

STOKELY EVENT CENTER

I think it's safe to say the Stokely Event Center is a vintage fan's dream. This family legacy started off as a billboard business, which was later sold. With an empty warehouse and an itch for creativity and business practice, the one-of-a-kind venue was born in 2007.

Remember that uncle or dad you knew who had a "man cave" somewhere in the house covered in neon signs? Imagine that, but way cooler. With over 300 nostalgic vintage signs, Route 66 memorabilia, old oil and gas signs, and old advertising prints, the venue walls are covered with color and memory. Whether it's a corporate gathering, wedding, or even a birthday, the glow from the neon lights brings a spark to an event.

Along with their signs filling the event space, the Stokely Event Center also provides ways to help with your event, including providing complimentary old school arcade games! Playing your fave pinball game while neon signs shine bright sounds like a nostalgic time to experience.

Love Me Two Times Logo/Facebook

LOVE ME TWO TIMES

A fan favorite for vintage lovers here in Tulsa, Love Me Two Times vintage mall has a wide selection of antiques, vintage apparel, and furniture. With over 60 vendors, the possibilities are endless to find some of your favorite trinkets. You can also find retro shirts, jackets, and jewelry to add that vintage vibe to your wardrobe.

No matter when you last visited, there's always a chance to find new treasures since vendors continuously update their inventory! You can catch these vendors in-store, or at one of their outdoor flea markets.

Love Me Two Times is a one-stop shop for your closet and your home for all vintage needs. You can go in with a vision in mind of what you want, or let the shelves filled with variety of trinkets, kitchenware, or jewelry tell you what you need.

Melk Hagelslag/Pixabay

GATEWAY CLASSIC CARS

Detailed on their website, Gateway Classic Cars works every day to give classic car enthusiasts around the world the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dream cars. They have 20 locations across the country, one of them here in Tulsa on 71st off Hwy 64.

If the car you are searching for is not at the Tulsa location, their staff can help you search for it at their other locations. They also will help you with the entire process, from live video chats showing the vehicle, to providing all documentation and paperwork.

Got a classic car taking up space in your garage? Gateway Classic Cars also can consign your classic 'Vette. So whether you're looking for your dream car, or trying to lighten your collection, they're here to help with all classic car needs.

Josey Records/Josey Records Website

JOSEY RECORDS

One of the most common vintage items I see collected are vinyls! Especially for us radio nerds, something about a record spinning is therapeutic. Josey Records has a wide selection, both new and old, for you to explore.

Josey Records is located in the Pearl Shops at 11th and Rockford Streets. Their store is covered with their collection of new and used vinyl, CDs, turntables, music accessories, and cassette tapes. You also can listen to their used LPs in-store, as they have three listening stations, where you can check out each LP before you buy it.

Josey Records also buys records and CDs that you might be interested in selling, and they say no collection is too small or too large. Just ask their staff to review your collection and make an offer.