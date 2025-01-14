Election results for Jan. 14 in Green Country

Green Country voters went to the polls Tuesday and here are unofficial results.

In Muskogee County, 59% of voters approved a sales tax dedicated to supporting public safety. An .849 of one percent sales tax will fund a new complex that officials say is badly needed.

Also in Muskogee County, the town of Warner granted with 83% of the vote a 25-year franchise to Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

In Rogers, Mayes, and Wagoner counties, Inola Public Schools floated a more than $62 million bond to build a new elementary school but came up short. 51% of voters rejected the package that would've added amenities to the high school at an estimated cost of $22, or “2 combo meals” a month, for property taxpayers.

Cleora Public Schools in Delaware and Craig counties successfully sought with 92% of the vote a $6 million bond to update its schools. The district says it did a growth assessment and discovered its student body had increased in size by 50%.

See more results at the state election board website.

