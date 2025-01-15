© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

About 4,000 people give Ryan Walters 'F' grade in newspaper poll

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:37 AM CST

Correction: The headline of this article originally stated more than 4,000 people gave Ryan Walters an "F." While The Oklahoman reports more than 4,000 responded, 3,825 gave Walters an "F."

What grade would you give School Supt. Ryan Walters for his job performance this year?

That was the question asked by The Oklahoman's opinion section in a survey conducted Jan. 6-10. More than 4,000 people answered and 95% rated the former McAlester High School teacher as failing.

The newspaper labeled Walters’ “F” as a mid-term grade, writing “what happens in the next two years will determine whether he passes or fails should he choose to run for reelection in 2026.”

Walters has been a controversial figure since before he won the superintendent’s office in 2022. Known for embracing culture war issues, he’s lately followed familiar conservative talking points around the elimination of the federal Department of Education.

See The Oklahoman’s poll results here.
Tags
Local & Regional Ryan Walters
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell