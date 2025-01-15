About 4,000 people give Ryan Walters 'F' grade in newspaper poll

Correction: The headline of this article originally stated more than 4,000 people gave Ryan Walters an "F." While The Oklahoman reports more than 4,000 responded, 3,825 gave Walters an "F."

What grade would you give School Supt. Ryan Walters for his job performance this year?

That was the question asked by The Oklahoman's opinion section in a survey conducted Jan. 6-10. More than 4,000 people answered and 95% rated the former McAlester High School teacher as failing.

The newspaper labeled Walters’ “F” as a mid-term grade, writing “what happens in the next two years will determine whether he passes or fails should he choose to run for reelection in 2026.”

Walters has been a controversial figure since before he won the superintendent’s office in 2022. Known for embracing culture war issues, he’s lately followed familiar conservative talking points around the elimination of the federal Department of Education.

See The Oklahoman’s poll results here.

