© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coyotes in Tulsa keep rodents down but pose risks to pets

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:09 PM CST
A coyote visits a home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on August 17, 2013
Dorian Wallender
/
Wikimedia Commons
A coyote visits a home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on August 17, 2013

A few four-legged canines have been spotted recently in Tulsa, but they’re not dogs. They’re coyotes.

Coyotes have been a common visitor inside the city limits for roughly a century. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Spokesperson Micah Holmes said the reason coyotes are in town is simple: they’re hungry.

“They are going to go anywhere where there’s food. What coyotes eat is just about anything,” Holmes said. “They are predators. They like mice, rabbits, squirrels (and) rats. Anything in that kind of neighborhood coyotes will eat.”

Holmes mentioned that seeing coyotes is a good sign, as they help keep down the rodent population.

Still, coyotes can be hazardous to small pets. Holmes said there’s a couple ways to keep coyotes away from your home.

“Making sure you don’t have pet food out at night, ‘cause coyotes are opportunists and will come up and eat pet food,” Holmes said. “Remove the food source and you may be less likely to see a coyote.”

Coyotes aren’t generally hazardous to humans, but dogs and cats are another story.

The City of Tulsa recommends always keeping an eye on your dog, preferably in a fenced area. The city also suggests keeping your feline friends indoors.

If an aggressive coyote is spotted, Tulsans should contact the Tulsa County game warden.
Tags
Local & Regional Wildlife Conservation and Preservation
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt