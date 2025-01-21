Coyotes in Tulsa keep rodents down but pose risks to pets

A few four-legged canines have been spotted recently in Tulsa, but they’re not dogs. They’re coyotes.

Coyotes have been a common visitor inside the city limits for roughly a century. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Spokesperson Micah Holmes said the reason coyotes are in town is simple: they’re hungry.

“They are going to go anywhere where there’s food. What coyotes eat is just about anything,” Holmes said. “They are predators. They like mice, rabbits, squirrels (and) rats. Anything in that kind of neighborhood coyotes will eat.”

Holmes mentioned that seeing coyotes is a good sign, as they help keep down the rodent population.

Still, coyotes can be hazardous to small pets. Holmes said there’s a couple ways to keep coyotes away from your home.

“Making sure you don’t have pet food out at night, ‘cause coyotes are opportunists and will come up and eat pet food,” Holmes said. “Remove the food source and you may be less likely to see a coyote.”

Coyotes aren’t generally hazardous to humans, but dogs and cats are another story.

The City of Tulsa recommends always keeping an eye on your dog, preferably in a fenced area. The city also suggests keeping your feline friends indoors.

If an aggressive coyote is spotted, Tulsans should contact the Tulsa County game warden.