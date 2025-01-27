TU seeks local artists for 2025 Mayfest

The University of Tulsa is looking for local artists to be part of this year’s Mayfest.

Mayfest organizers are seeking applications from fine artists to be part of a juried contest or to sell art at a rented booth. Performance artists like comedians are also welcome to apply for a spot onstage.

Julie Carson, TU’s community liaison and wife of President Brad Carson, said ever since the university took over the festivities in 2023, better turnout has been a priority.

“I lot of people I heard from last year—we had a terrific attendance, but I always hear from people: ‘Oh yeah, I haven’t been to Mayfest in a couple of years.’ So, I really want to encourage people to come out and see what we’re doing.”

For the first time, this year’s Mayfest will also feature an overall theme.

“Stay Gold” was chosen as the inaugural theme, taken from a quote from the popular book, movie and 2024 Tony-winning Broadway show “The Outsiders.”

S.E. Hinton, author of “The Outsiders,” is a University of Tulsa alumna.

Mayfest will also partner with The Outsiders House Museum.

Artists interested in applying can go to TulsaMayfest.org .

--

We must note, TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS, but does not have any say in its editorial process.

