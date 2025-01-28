Tulsa kicks off first-ever Lunar New Year celebration with performances, festivities

For the first time ever, the City of Tulsa will recognize and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year is celebrated throughout Asia and among Asian communities throughout the world starting on the new moon, typically between late January and mid-February. The holiday’s celebrations are known for hanging lanterns and dancers costumed as dragons or lions.

Asian Affairs Commission Vice Chair Parisa Pilehvar said Tulsa’s Lunar New Year celebration is the first public event planned by the commission.

“We wanted to start with an event that felt familiar to the community but maybe didn’t have full context for so we could bring folks together so they could feel joy and feel educated about our community and the values that we celebrate,” Pilehvar said.

Tulsa’s Lunar New Year celebration is a free event with a lion dance performance and activities like a chopstick challenge and origami folding. It will also feature food from Gigi’s Chinese Cuisine and Sushi Bar, 100° C Grill and Hot Pot and Kremee ice cream shop.

"Mayor Monroe Nichols will be speaking as well, and we’re excited to have him,” Pilehvar said.

Asian Affairs Commission Chairwoman Sarah Gilpin said the party is a chance for Green Country to appreciate different customs.

"This is a special opportunity for the Asian community to showcase their vibrant culture to the city of Tulsa, while offering attendees a chance to explore and celebrate the rich heritage of Lunar New Year traditions that is honored by so many cultures,” said Gilpin.

Tulsa’s first Lunar New Year celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 101 East Archer St.