Facing a continued shortage, Tulsa’s school district wants to help teachers become homeowners

Facing a continued shortage of teachers, Tulsa Public Schools announced Wednesday a new initiative to help their educators pay for homes.

In partnership with Green Country Habitat for Humanity, the school district said it will loan eligible teachers up to $50,000 in down payment assistance to purchase a home through Habitat.

After five years of working for TPS, the loan would be fully forgiven.

To qualify for the program, dubbed “Education Begins with Home,” teachers would need to “meet Habitat’s income requirements, complete homebuyer education courses, and contribute hours like any other Habitat homebuyer,” according to a press statement.

The program's total budget goal is $5 million, but Habitat President and CEO Cameron Walker said only about $1 million has been raised so far.

“We have numerous large-scale philanthropic partners,” Walker said, “I’m very confident, in very short order, we’re going to be able to complete that $5 million goal.”

Walker said the budget goal is “just a start.”

“We want this to become a recurring, replenishing fund,” he said.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said the program benefits both the district and the city.

“Housing stability gives our teachers a literal investment in our community and helps build their sense of belonging in Tulsa,” said Johnson.

The district has been grappling with a staff shortage for years, as have other school districts across the country. According to a TPS official, the district currently has 115 vacancies.

Sharon Clark, a third grade teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary and mother of two, already went through a Habitat program similar to the one being offered by TPS.

Originally a healthcare worker from New Jersey, Clark came to Tulsa because housing elsewhere had become unaffordable.

She credits a better living situation with becoming a better parent.

“[My kids] had one bed," Clark said, remembering how their previous living space was too small to accommodate them.

“That tension that it created in our family, that’s a tension I don’t want for other families,” she said. “This housing opportunity really helps families grow.”

