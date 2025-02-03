4 candidates vie for north Tulsa school board seat

There’s no shortage of candidates trying to take a Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education seat.

Kyra Carby, Brandi Joseph, Eartha McAlester and Dorie Simmons are vying for the seat. If one of the candidates earns more than 50% of the vote in the Feb. 11 election, they will win the seat outright; otherwise, the top two candidates will face off in the general election April 1.

The District 3 school board seat will have a new member with the resignation of current school board member Jennettie Marshall this year.

District 3 encompasses virtually all of north Tulsa, including the northern limits of Greenwood Avenue and parts of the city near Sand Springs and the airport.

To see if you’re eligible to vote in the Feb. 11 election, visit the state voter portal. Voters may also meet participating candidates at a forum from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at McClain High School on North Peoria Avenue.

