Free dental care available for Tulsa this weekend

Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will be providing free dental care for people in the Tulsa area this Friday and Saturday at Expo Square.

Doors will open at 5:30 a.m. on both days. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is free, but may be somewhat limited.

Services offered include cleanings, fillings, extractions, limited root canals, and immunizations.

Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is endorsed by the Oklahoma Department of Health. The organization has served more than 19,000 patients since 2010.

No ID or insurance will be required. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, patients must have a blood pressure under 180/100 and blood sugar levels under 300. Any fever or illness will be disqualifying.

Patients can expect to spend most of their day at the Expo Square, with wait times up to 12 hours. Masks will be provided at check-in and are required throughout the clinic.

A small breakfast and lunch will be served at the event to all patients awaiting treatment.

For more information, visit www.okmom.org.

