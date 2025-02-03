Stitt praises Bixby superintendent suing Ryan Walters

Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his annual State of the State address Monday to a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature.

Stitt spoke about a plan for a zero percent income tax in Oklahoma, railed against diversity programs, and supported deportations of undocumented migrants.

Stitt also announced a new state agency, falling in line with the Trump administration.

“Today, I’m launching DOGE OK, to keep the focus on flat budgets and limited government,” said Stitt.

“DOGE,” short for the Department of Government Efficiency, was created by Trump to cut federal spending and is headed by ally billionaire Elon Musk.

Stitt also recognized a local school official who has been at odds with the State Department of Education.

The governor praised Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller over his policy of banning cell phones in schools.

“Kids learn better when they aren’t distracted by cell phones or social media. So, he implemented a cell phone-free policy in Bixby Public Schools, and he’s seen a huge improvement in his students. Rob, thank you for being here today, and for your work to help our students succeed,” said Stitt.

Miller is in litigation against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, charging Oklahoma's top education official with defamation after Walters publicly called Miller a "liar" and a "clown" while accusing the district of mismanaging finances.

Along with the governor’s address, the 2025 regular session of the Oklahoma Legislature began Monday.