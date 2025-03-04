Tribes make ‘some progress’ in talks with Congress, Trump administration

A Tulsa attorney who works with Oklahoma tribal nations says efforts to collaborate with the new presidential administration are underway.

Daniel Carter, Muscogee Nation citizen and attorney with Foster & Garvey, said meetings have been ongoing in Washington, D.C. for the last three or four weeks. Approximately 100 tribal witnesses testified at several consecutive days of hearings held by the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 last week.

“To my knowledge that’s the biggest subcommittee hearing that’s ever taken place,” said Carter.

The goal was to educate new members of Congress and President Donald Trump’s appointees about the history of political classifications, treaties and trusts, banishing any notion that tribal programs funded by the feds are related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

House Appropriations Committee / YouTube Toni Tsatoke-Mule of the Kiowa Tribe testifies on Feb. 27 at a Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing.

Tribes throughout the United States signed almost 400 treaties in the 18th and 19th centuries, and modern legal actions have upheld the federal government's obligations.

“These programs exist because of (that history), not because of social agendas of recent administrations,” said Carter. “It’s been a very large organized effort to try and educate and inform the new people in Washington, D.C.”

Carter said there’s been “some progress” and “encouraging statements by appointees,” but “no one is under the impression” that tribes won’t be further affected. Hundreds of offices are already slated for cuts, though confirming events has been challenging.

Since taking office about a month ago, Trump has enacted sweeping changes to the country. Thousands of workers have been fired, departments dismantled, and executive orders meant to stamp out DEI signed as the 47th president aims to “Make America Great Again.”

In 2024, $32.6 billion was approved by Congress for funding and other assistance to benefit tribal communities.