© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tribes make ‘some progress’ in talks with Congress, Trump administration

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:56 PM CST
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) speaks at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies’ American Indian and Alaska Native public witness hearings on Feb. 25.
Congressman Tom Cole
/
Facebook
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) speaks at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies’ American Indian and Alaska Native public witness hearings on Feb. 25.

A Tulsa attorney who works with Oklahoma tribal nations says efforts to collaborate with the new presidential administration are underway.

Daniel Carter, Muscogee Nation citizen and attorney with Foster & Garvey, said meetings have been ongoing in Washington, D.C. for the last three or four weeks. Approximately 100 tribal witnesses testified at several consecutive days of hearings held by the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 last week.

“To my knowledge that’s the biggest subcommittee hearing that’s ever taken place,” said Carter.

The goal was to educate new members of Congress and President Donald Trump’s appointees about the history of political classifications, treaties and trusts, banishing any notion that tribal programs funded by the feds are related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Toni Tsatoke-Mule testifies on Feb. 27 at a Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing.
House Appropriations Committee
/
YouTube
Toni Tsatoke-Mule of the Kiowa Tribe testifies on Feb. 27 at a Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing.

Tribes throughout the United States signed almost 400 treaties in the 18th and 19th centuries, and modern legal actions have upheld the federal government's obligations.

“These programs exist because of (that history), not because of social agendas of recent administrations,” said Carter. “It’s been a very large organized effort to try and educate and inform the new people in Washington, D.C.”

Carter said there’s been “some progress” and “encouraging statements by appointees,” but “no one is under the impression” that tribes won’t be further affected. Hundreds of offices are already slated for cuts, though confirming events has been challenging.

Since taking office about a month ago, Trump has enacted sweeping changes to the country. Thousands of workers have been fired, departments dismantled, and executive orders meant to stamp out DEI signed as the 47th president aims to “Make America Great Again.”

In 2024, $32.6 billion was approved by Congress for funding and other assistance to benefit tribal communities.
Tags
Local & Regional Native Americans
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell