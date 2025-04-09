© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Possible changes to the Medicaid expansion formula could impact Oklahoma’s budget

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published April 9, 2025 at 8:05 AM CDT
Representatives Dave Rader, Mark Lepak and Chuck Hall at the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast last week
Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce
Representatives Dave Rader, Mark Lepak and Chuck Hall at the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast last week

Looming federal cuts to Medicaid left one state senator sounding the alarm at a Tulsa Chamber of Commerce breakfast last week.

The coming federal budget is expected to include changes to the Medicaid funding formula. Currently, the federal government pays 90% of the Medicaid expansion that started during the pandemic, while Oklahoma pays 10%.

Perry Republican State Senator Chuck Hall said if the formula changes, Oklahoma’s budget would have to increase.

“If they go to 60-40 or 66-34, or whatever the proposal is, we will be constitutionally required to a new $600 million out of our budget right off the top to cover that until we can do some sort of constitutional adjustment,” Hall said. “You got to ask yourself, what’s the success ratio of taking away a benefit from Oklahomans?”

Twenty-five percent of Oklahomans receive Medicaid.

Oklahoma currently has more than $1.3 billion in “rainy day” funds to cover budgetary emergencies.

The state already has a $38 million budget shortfall in the coming fiscal year due in part to lower-than-expected revenue from income tax and sales and use tax.

The state legislature has until the end of May to send Gov. Kevin Stitt a budget.
Tags
Local & Regional Oklahoma PoliticsHealth Care
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt