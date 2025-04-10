Tulsans asked to participate in city audit

For the first time ever, the Tulsa City Auditor is asking residents for their feedback.

The online survey asks what residents think the city does well, what it could improve, and which city programs they use.

City Auditor Nathan Pickard says the citizen feedback will help determine where his office should focus its attention.

“Because I’m an elected city auditor, I care about what the residents think and what we can do to have the most impact for them,” Pickard said.

Pickard says he got the idea for the survey by looking at other cities that conduct similar polls.

“Historically, our department has been pretty quiet. But yeah, I’ve looked a lot more at city auditors who are elected and how they interact a lot more with the residents, and I kind of wanted to mimic that idea,” he said.

Tulsans can fill out the survey through May 7.