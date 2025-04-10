© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsans asked to participate in city audit

Public Radio Tulsa
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM CDT
Tulsa City Auditor Nathan Pickard explains his office's survey on Thursday, April 10, 2025, outside Coracle Coffee.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa City Auditor Nathan Pickard explains his office's survey on Thursday, April 10, 2025, outside Coracle Coffee.

For the first time ever, the Tulsa City Auditor is asking residents for their feedback.

The online survey asks what residents think the city does well, what it could improve, and which city programs they use.

City Auditor Nathan Pickard says the citizen feedback will help determine where his office should focus its attention.

“Because I’m an elected city auditor, I care about what the residents think and what we can do to have the most impact for them,” Pickard said.

Pickard says he got the idea for the survey by looking at other cities that conduct similar polls.

“Historically, our department has been pretty quiet. But yeah, I’ve looked a lot more at city auditors who are elected and how they interact a lot more with the residents, and I kind of wanted to mimic that idea,” he said.

Tulsans can fill out the survey through May 7.
Tags
Local & Regional City of Tulsa