2023 Major Equipment Capital Campaign

Click HERE to fund Public Radio Tulsa's future!

For over 75 years, Public Radio Tulsa's studios on the University of Tulsa campus have been a center of learning, reporting, and community. Now it's time to secure Public Radio Tulsa's future by bringing our aging physical plant into the 21st century.

Introducing our Major Equipment Capital Campaign: Making Waves for Tomorrow.

Our 50,000-watt KWGS transmitter , which creates the signal that allows you to hear the programs you love from NPR and KWGS, has reached the end of its useable life. A new transmitter is desperately needed to prevent the growing threat of catastrophic failure.

The audio boards in our four studios — the same boards we have used since 1994 — are no longer repairable; the parts are so old that replacements can’t be found. A new, digital system will serve both KWGS and KWTU Classical 88.7.

Our goal: Raise $500,000 by the end of 2023.

Thanks to the visionary generosity of several friends of Public Radio Tulsa, we are already over half-way towards this goal!

You can power the future of Public Radio Tulsa so that the station you love and value can continue for years to come. And when you give to the Major Equipment Capital Campaign today, your gift will be matched by a $100,000 challenge grant!



Equipment

1 of 2 — Public Radio Tulsa 2023 Capital Campaign (1).png 2 of 2 — Public Radio Tulsa 2023 Capital Campaign (3).png

Join the team that's making waves for tomorrow!