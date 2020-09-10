A New Season of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less

This fall, you’ll have the chance to learn even more about some of the greatest works of classical music, as our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less podcast returns for its second season. Starting next week, you can my hear bite-sized audio introductions to six of the pieces on Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season, complete with a quick historical background and highlights from the musical themes.

In honor of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, this season includes introductions to seven of his piano trios. You’ll also find out what Beethoven’s “Harp” String Quartet owes to Napoleon, and how Dvorak composed his homesickness for Bohemia into his “American” String Quartet. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to broaden your musical horizons on your own schedule.

Each podcast episode will appear on the Public Radio Tulsa homepage. To stay up to date, simply follow Classical Tulsa on Facebook or bookmark this page in your browser. Here’s the season 2 schedule:

Sept. 14 – Beethoven’s Three Opus 1 Piano Trios Sept. 21 – Beethoven’s “Gassenhauer” Piano Trio, Op. 11 Sept. 28 – Beethoven’s “Ghost” Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1 Oct. 5 – Beethoven’s Piano Trio Op. 70, No. 2 (re-release) Oct. 12 – Beethoven’s “Harp” String Quartet No. 10, Op. 74 Oct. 19 – Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” String Quartet, No. 14 D.810 (re-release) Nov. 2 – Beethoven’s “Archduke” Piano Trio, Op. 97 Nov. 16 – Dvorak’s “American” String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96

This season of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less is sponsored by Chamber Music Tulsa. For even more insights into the world of classical music, tune in to Classical Tulsa with Jason Heilman, every Friday at noon on Classical 88.7 KWTU HD-1.