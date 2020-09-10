© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

A New Season of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published September 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
MW10s2b_0.jpg
Classical Tulsa
/

This fall, you’ll have the chance to learn even more about some of the greatest works of classical music, as our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less podcast returns for its second season. Starting next week, you can my hear bite-sized audio introductions to six of the pieces on Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season, complete with a quick historical background and highlights from the musical themes. 

In honor of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, this season includes introductions to seven of his piano trios. You’ll also find out what Beethoven’s “Harp” String Quartet owes to Napoleon, and how Dvorak composed his homesickness for Bohemia into his “American” String Quartet. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to broaden your musical horizons on your own schedule.

Each podcast episode will appear on the Public Radio Tulsa homepage. To stay up to date, simply follow Classical Tulsa on Facebook or bookmark this page in your browser. Here’s the season 2 schedule: 

Sept. 14 – Beethoven’s Three Opus 1 Piano Trios Sept. 21 – Beethoven’s “Gassenhauer” Piano Trio, Op. 11 Sept. 28 – Beethoven’s “Ghost” Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1 Oct. 5 – Beethoven’s Piano Trio Op. 70, No. 2 (re-release) Oct. 12 – Beethoven’s “Harp” String Quartet No. 10, Op. 74 Oct. 19 – Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” String Quartet, No. 14 D.810 (re-release) Nov. 2 – Beethoven’s “Archduke” Piano Trio, Op. 97 Nov. 16 – Dvorak’s “American” String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96

This season of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less is sponsored by Chamber Music Tulsa. For even more insights into the world of classical music, tune in to Classical Tulsa with Jason Heilman, every Friday at noon on Classical 88.7 KWTU HD-1.

Tags

MusicChamber Music TulsaKWTUClassical 88.7PodcastClassical TulsaListenMW10Jason Heilman
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman
Related Content
Load More