National Portrait Gallery Ready for Its Closeup

Washington, D.C., a city of museums, is shaking the dust from one of its signature collections. The National Portrait Gallery and the American Art Museum will reopen to the public after years of renovation.

The museums are part of the vast Smithsonian Institution. They're housed in the Patent Office Building, a mid-19th century Greek revival structure occupying a double-sized city block.

Mark Pachter, the director of the National Portrait Gallery, offers a sneak peek.

