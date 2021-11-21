80 people stormed a California Nordstrom store and stole merchandise

About 80 people rushed into a Nordstrom store near San Francisco on Saturday and stole merchandise in what authorities called an "organized theft."

Police in Walnut Creek said Sunday that they arrested three people in connection with the incident at the luxury department store, including one person allegedly in possession of a gun.

"The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled from the area in cars at high speeds," officials added.

Video of the scene posted to Twitter by NBC Bay Area news reporter Jodi Hernandez showed cars blocking the street outside the store as people fled and the police making arrests at gunpoint.

NPR reached out to Nordstrom for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The mass theft was the latest in a spate of large-scale robberies to hit the Bay Area, from pharmacies to jewelry stores to cannabis dispensaries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Walnut Creek police said they started receiving calls on Saturday night about people driving recklessly in the area of the Broadway Plaza

Nordstrom shortly before 9:00 p.m. Employees began calling 911 when the group entered the store and began stealing products.

The suspects assaulted two Nordstrom workers and pepper sprayed another, police said.

"There was a mob of people," Brett Barrette, a manager at a nearby P.F. Chang's restaurant, told KPIX. "The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane."

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to identify additional suspects.

