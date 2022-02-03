Biden says ISIS leader is dead after U.S. strike

Updated February 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM ET

President Biden said a counterterrorism operation in northern Syria took out ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – and that all Americans returned safely from the operation.

"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement. "Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS."

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the operation at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live here:

Earlier Thursday, the Pentagon, in a statement, said it carried out a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria. U.S. officials confirmed to NPR that a helicopter had problems on the ground and had to be blown up in place.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

The Syria Civil Defence, the rescue organization known as the White Helmets, tells NPR that 13 civilians died in bombings and clashes, including six children. The group said it received initial word of an airborne raid shortly after midnight, and clashes and bombings continued after the initial air raid. They lasted until 3:07 AM, "when helicopters exited the scene."

The attack targeted a two-story building in the town of Atmeh near the Turkey-Syria border.

The Associated Press reports this was the largest strike in Idlib since the 2019 strike that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which also killed civilians. Residents in Atmeh told the AP they witnessed a large ground assault and that American forces used loudspeakers warning women and children to flee.

The Pentagon said it would provide more information when it was available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

