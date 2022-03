Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state who served under the Clinton administration, has died, according to a statement from her family.

Albright was 84.

The cause of death was cancer, her family said.

"She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," the statement said.

