How to watch the Oscars on Sunday night

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, with red carpet programming beginning 90 minutes before showtime at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ABC will televise the Oscars live. Cable subscribers can also stream the ceremony on abc.com or via the ABC app by signing in through a cable provider.

Those without a cable subscription can access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, YouTubeTV, The Roku Channel, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. (Many offer a free trial.)

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will require nominees and guests — though not performers or presenters — to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. All attendees will be required to present negative test results. After three consecutive years without a host, this year's ceremony will have three emcees: Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

While the first Oscars ceremony lasted a very efficient 15 minutes, nowadays the ceremony tends to average around 3 1/2 hours. This year, the academy has made the controversial decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast — instead taping them before the broadcast and weaving the footage into the actual show. The categories cut include film editing, original score, production design, makeup and hairstyling, animated short, documentary short, live action short and sound mixing. The academy has also added a new award, the fan-favorite award, decided by popular vote held on Twitter.

