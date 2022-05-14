© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR National News

Multiple people were shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

By The Associated Press
Published May 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

