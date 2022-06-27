© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR National News

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as hundreds protesters gathered on June 24 in Union Square in New York City, N.Y., to protest against the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning <em>Roe v. Wade.</em>
Lev Radin
/
Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as hundreds protesters gathered on June 24 in Union Square in New York City, N.Y., to protest against the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning <em>Roe v. Wade.</em>

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides.

Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law.

In Florida, abortion rights advocates also asked a judge to block a law there that will ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

Associated Press
