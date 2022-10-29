Got election questions? NPR's Domenico Montanaro has answers

Are you curious which Senate races could change the country's economic course? Wondering which gubernatorial matches might shake up abortion rights? Eager for more information on misinformation?

If you're thinking about something elections-related, chances are that NPR's politics reporters are thinking about it too. And, as we head into the final days of voting for the 2022 midterm elections, they want to hear what's still top of mind for voters.

We'll use your questions to guide our reporting and identify topics we've under-covered. Should you choose to leave us your email address, a reporter may reach out for follow-up questions.

NPR's Senior Political Editor Domenico Montanaro, a veritable elections guru, will help answer as many questions as he can on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET, in a live blog here on NPR.org. Don't miss out!

