NPR National News

Georgia panel recommended charging Sen. Lindsey Graham in Trump case

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Stephen Fowler
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., on August 5.
Artie Walker Jr.
/
AP
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., on August 5.

A special investigative grand jury that spent nearly eight months examining efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election recommended prosecutors seek charges against former President Donald Trump, according to the jury's full report released Friday.

Notably, the special grand jury also recommended seeking indictments against several individuals who were ultimately not charged by the DA, including former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and current Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; former state Sen. William Ligon; attorneys Cleta Mitchell, Jacki Pick, Lin Wood, Boris Epshteyn and Alex Kaufman; and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Many of the findings in the brief report mirror the actual indictments brought by prosecutors against the former president and his allies, like recommending Trump face charges for his call to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" votes.

Trump is one of 19 people charged with racketeering and other state law violations last month in what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges was a vast conspiracy to undo Trump's election loss and unlawfully pressure officials to change the outcome.

While the special jury's investigation report recommended those individuals face charges, it was up to Willis to present any charges and a regular grand jury to vote on them, and those additional individuals being named does not mean that they necessarily committed any state law violations.

This story will be updated.

NPR National News
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.