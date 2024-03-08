U.S. court convicts ex-president of Honduras of aiding drug traffickers

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández has been found guilty on charges relating to drug trafficking and weapons possession, in a trial by jury in New York.

A New York Federal District Court convicted the former president of conspiring to import drugs into the United States, as well as possessing and conspiring to possess "destructive devices," including machine guns.

Once seen as a reliable Central American partner by both the Obama and Trump administrations, Hernández was lauded by former President Donald Trump as a man who helped the U.S. stop "drugs at a level that has never happened."

Hernández was arrested in February 2022, only weeks after he finished his second term as president.

In closing arguments this week, assistant U.S. attorney Jacob Gutwillig had told the court that Hernández had "paved a cocaine superhighway to the United States," The Associated Press reported.

The verdict was announced during the second day of deliberations, after a two-week trial that has been followed closely in his home country.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

