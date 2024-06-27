© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listen for live coverage of the Presidential Debate, beginning TONIGHT at 8:00pm on KWGS 89.5 FM!

Listen to the CNN presidential debate simulcast on NPR

Published June 27, 2024 at 6:58 PM CDT
NPR

For CNN presidential debate updates, context and analysis, follow NPR's liveblog.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage later tonight in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

You can tune into the 90-minute CNN presidential debate tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN or simulcast on NPR. Stream it — and NPR analysis following the debate — by clicking the play button above, on many public radio stations or listen on the NPR app.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR National News