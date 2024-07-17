© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Listen for LIVE Republican National Convention coverage from NPR Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8 - 10pm on KWGS 89.5 FM

Watch NPR's live special coverage of the RNC tonight

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 17, 2024 at 8:02 PM CDT

Updated July 17, 2024 at 15:45 PM ET

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee and NPR will provide special coverage of the RNC Monday through Thursday.

Tap on the video above starting at 9 p.m. ET to watch NPR's live in-studio coverage with hosts and correspondents as the speeches in Milwaukee unfold. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

