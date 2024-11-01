Harris condemns Trump's violent language about Cheney

Updated November 01, 2024 at 16:07 PM ET

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Harris said on Friday that violent language and insults that Former President Donald Trump used about former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney should disqualify him from holding the highest office in the country again.

Trump late Thursday described Cheney as a “radical war hawk” during an onstage conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Ariz. Cheney, who was one of only two Republicans on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot, is Harris' most prominent Republican supporter.

"Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her," Trump said to Carlson. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris speaks to reporters on Nov. 1, 2024 in Madison, Wis.

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,'" Trump said.

Harris told reporters that Trump had suggested rifles should be trained on Cheney. "This must be disqualifying," she said, describing Cheney as "tough" and "courageous" for taking a stand against Trump.

"Anyone who wants to be president of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

On Friday, Cheney said Trump's comments demonstrate why she is supporting Harris instead of him.

Trump's campaign says the outrage over his comment is a 'hoax'

Trump’s campaign called the controversy over the remarks a "hoax" saying Trump was "clearly describing a combat zone" in his remarks — not suggesting that Cheney be put in front of a firing squad.

Trump had explained in his remarks that "warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them with no regard for the lives lost," his campaign said.

Trump has frequently talked about revenge and grievances on the campaign trail, describing domestic opponents as "the enemy from within" and suggesting that the military could step in to handle disruptions from his political opponents.

He has previously said that Cheney was guilty of treason and should be put in jail.

In Dearborn, Mich., on Friday, Trump again called Cheney "a war hawk, and a dumb one at that" and said that "if you ever put her into the field of battle, she'd be the first one to chicken out."

