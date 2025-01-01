Photos: Scenes after the attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street

The FBI is calling it terrorism after 15 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man driving a truck barreled through a crowd of people in New Orleans during New Year's eve holiday celebrations.

Authorities say the driver drove around a barricade and plowed through a crowd along Bourbon Street, the city's iconic stretch of bars and hotels.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the driver was trying to hurt people.

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

The FBI has identified a suspect in today's truck ramming attack in New Orleans as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. Agents say they found an ISIS flag inside the Ford pickup truck. The FBI says the truck appears to have been rented.

In addition, the agency found "weapons and a potential IED" in the vehicle. Other IEDs were found in the French Quarter. The FBI's Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe.

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police after he drove down Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images The Orleans Parish Coroner van returns to the scene on Bourbon Street.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Police investigators surround the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images North Americ Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AP / FR170690 AP Members of the FBI walk around Bourbon Street during the investigation of a truck fatally crashing into pedestrians on Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AP / AP The FBI investigates the area on Orleans Street and Bourbon Street by St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter where a suspicious package was detonated after a person drove a truck into a crowd earlier on Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AP / AP The FBI investigates the area on Orleans Street and Bourbon Street by St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter where a suspicious package was detonated after a person drove a truck into a crowd earlier on Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Superintendent of Police for the New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick makes a statement after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.

Jack Brook / AP / AP A New Orleans police officer searches the area near a crime scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

Matthe Hinton / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP A member of the emergency services walks past a police barricade after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.