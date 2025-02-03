Super Bowl ticket prices have been falling, and are down by thousands from last year

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to break the record for most consecutive Super Bowl wins this Sunday, but ticket prices to watch the action are far from record-breaking.

The 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans featuring Kendrick Lamar as halftime show headliner is just days away. The matchup is between defending champions the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are out for revenge after their loss to Kansas City on the championship stage two years ago.

Although the stakes are high for both teams, ticket prices to watch the big game in-person have been dropping.

On Gametime, a ticket resale platform, the cheapest seat on Monday evening was listed for $4,527 including all taxes and fees, down from $5,860 on Friday.

Monday's low price is roughly $4,200 less than the lowest-priced ticket right before last year's Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. It's also some $1,700 cheaper than the least-expensive seat at the 2023 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles, according to Gametime data.

Prices for the top seats have also been sliding at Gametime. Last Wednesday, the most expensive ticket was listed at $58,327, but by Monday evening, it had fallen to $22,249.

Michael Owens / Getty Images / Getty Images Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Feb. 2 in Kenner, La.

Similarly, at the StubHub, the ticket reseller said that as of earlier on Monday, the cheapest ticket for the upcoming matchup was listed at $3,390 (not including taxes and fees), which was down 4% from Friday and down 37% compared to this time last year.

But the company said it's seeing consistent demand for tickets, especially among Eagles fans.

"Eagles fans are driving this momentum, with 34% more ticket buyers on StubHub saying they are rooting for the Eagles than the Chiefs," Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub, said in a statement.

And the reseller TickPick told NPR on Monday that its lowest prices there were down some $1,500 since the matchup was set.

Ticket prices tend to fluctuate regularly and on different platforms, but this year's trends are a stark contrast to last year's matchup, when tickets soared to record prices.

According to Gametime, most Super Bowl tickets start gradually declining in price two weeks before the game. In the last three years, tickets have picked up slightly a day or two prior, before dropping again on the day of.

"Regardless of what seat you'd like, Gametime recommends buying either 4-days out or the day of the event," the company said.

