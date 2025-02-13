© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Thousands of counterfeit Forever postage stamps are seized in Chicago

By Manuela López Restrepo
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:19 PM CST
Look at these stamps. Now imagine nearly 162,000 of them.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Look at these stamps. Now imagine nearly 162,000 of them.

Return to sender! (But make sure you do it legally.)

This reminder comes after Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever stamps this past week, shipped from China.

Three things to know:

  1. The stamps were spread over eight different shipments, and had they been real, would have been worth over $118,000, according to CBP.
  2. The government agency says there has been an uptick in fraudulent stamps, especially around holidays like Valentine's Day. And officials say the fakes have gotten better.
  3. Authentic stamps are produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in the United States. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the most frequently encountered counterfeit stamp is the flag stamp.

What else has gotten confiscated?

Back in May of last year, NPR's Emma Bowman reported on the increased frequency of CBP officers seizing counterfeit fentanyl pills.

In 2023, more than 115 million pills containing illicit fentanyl were seized by law enforcement, compared to over 71 million in 2022, according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy.

Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.