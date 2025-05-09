© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The future for Palestinians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:07 AM CDT

After 19 months of war in Gaza, the future for Palestinians is uncertain.

One advocate for a two-state solution granting freedom and independence to Palestinians is Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine and a resident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with him about how he thinks there can be more pragmatism and more middle ground in the pro-Palestine movement.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR National News
Here & Now Newsroom