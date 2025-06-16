© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT

Minnesota law enforcement authorities have arrested the man suspected in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR National News
Here & Now Newsroom