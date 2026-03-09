© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
Iran names new supreme leader as war spreads and oil prices surge

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the longtime ruler who was killed in a U.S.–Israeli strike at the start of the war. The choice suggests Iran’s leadership is staying on the same hard-line path even as fighting spreads across the region.

Meanwhile, oil prices have jumped past $100 a barrel, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the latest.

