1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

Updated May 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM ET

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Police on Sunday were investigating after one man was killed and eight people were wounded in a weekend shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge.

San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found a man shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall lounge, where the party had been advertised on social media in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said. The man, Allen Gresham, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Eight people who were shot and wounded were treated at hospitals. Some were taken by ambulance and others went on their own, he said. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two people were detained and one was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, the police statement said. They were not identified.

The shooting involving at least two people started inside the hookah lounge after an argument and people spilled into the parking lot, where more shots were fired, officials said.

A memorial to the 20-year-old victim was growing Sunday outside the lounge.

Gresham, from San Bernardino, attended the party after receiving a flyer, his family said. His aunt, Pamela Brown, described Gresham as a motivated and likable young man.

"He graduated from school. He got his driver's license. He was working at the barbershop. He got his own car. He stayed at home with his grandmother, you know, he was doing good. A good kid. I don't know how that happened like that," Brown told ABC 7 TV in Los Angeles.

