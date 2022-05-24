© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR National News

Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR National News