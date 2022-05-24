© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR National News

Here are the key primary election results from Arkansas

Published May 24, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heavily favored to be the nominee to replace incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited. Her primary opponent is radio talk show host Doc Washburn.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.

