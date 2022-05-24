© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR National News

Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slew of Republican candidates, including challengers to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And Trump's pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, appears likely to face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

