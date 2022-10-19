Nestlé recalls its stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough

Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling products after some consumers found white plastic pieces in them.

The voluntary recall is for Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world's largest food company.

This is the second recall of one of the company's ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled over 20 of its ready-to-bake products in 2019 due to the potential presence of rubber pieces.

Nestlé advises consumers who purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products to return the product for a replacement or refund.

Nestlé said in a news release that it's working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on the recall "and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

