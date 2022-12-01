© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A judge orders Arizona's Cochise County to certify election results after a delay

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
An Arizona state judge has ordered officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Arizona, to certify their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk.

Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered the county's board of supervisors to meet and make the results officials by 5 p.m. MT Thursday.

The court order comes three days after the board's two Republican members voted not to certify the results on Monday — despite finding no legitimate problems with the counts — turning a usually uneventful step in the election process into a closely watched controversy. The move prompted multiple lawsuits, including one by the state's secretary of state, who has been waiting for the county's results to proceed with the statewide certification that is legally required to take place next week.

"I've had enough. I think the public's had enough," said the board's Democratic chair, Ann English, who has supported certifying the results and asked the judge for a "swift resolution."

Hansi Lo Wang
