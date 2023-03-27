The teams have been set for the NCAA men's Final Four tournament

The NCAA Final Four men's tournament has been set after qualifying games played Sunday.

In the men's tournament, the San Diego State Aztecs will play the Florida Atlantic Owls April 1 after defeating the Creighton University Bluejays 57-56. Meanwhile, the University of Miami Hurricanes will play the University of Connecticut Huskies after beating the University of Texas Longhorns 88-81.

For San Diego State, Florida Atlantic and Miami, it is the first time in the schools' history their men's basketball teams have been to the Final Four.

The Final Four games will be aired on CBS at 6:09 p.m. ET (SDSU vs. FAU) and 8:49 p.m. ET (Miami vs. UConn).

In the women's tournament, Caitlin Clark scored 41 points and registered a triple double in points, assists and rebounds to lead Iowa past Louisville to send the Hawkeyes to the Final Four. Elsewhere, LSU defeated Miami 54-42 to also book a place in next weekend's Final Four.

The final two slots in the women's Final Four will be decided on Monday night, when No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 2 Maryland, and Virginia Tech faces Ohio State.

