Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to return to Washington Tuesday following an absence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office confirms the California Democrat will return to the Senate Tuesday evening after a prolonged absence as she recovered from shingles.

Feinstein, 89, last voted in mid-February, and several Democrats recently called on her to resign before her term is up, including California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Her absence was severely noted in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has set a goal of surpassing the number of federal judges confirmed under former President Trump.

Feinstein requested a temporary replacement on the committee while she recovered, but Senate Republicans blocked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to do so.

On the news of Feinstein's return, Schumer said he is "glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.