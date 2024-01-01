Anna Metcalf

Anna is the Development Associate at Public Radio Tulsa. She fell in love with radio after scoring her first job while in high school at the local country radio station in her hometown. Anna knew instantly she wanted to pursue this career path, and she received a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film with a minor in Communication Studies at the University of North Texas in 2018.

During her time away from radio, Anna loves to travel the world, attend live music events, and explore various local events. During her downtime, she always makes sure to leave some time for snuggles with her dog and cat while reading or binge watching True Crime TV!

